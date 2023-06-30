Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsM340i vs RX

BMW M340i vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹69.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.5L A25A-FXS
Driving Range
768 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph200 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,39,8051,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
69,20,00095,80,000
RTO
7,21,00010,12,000
Insurance
2,98,3054,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,6572,36,290

