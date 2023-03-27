Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsM340i vs NX

BMW M340i vs Lexus NX

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹69.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6A25B-FXS
Driving Range
768 Km997 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds7.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,39,80574,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
69,20,00064,90,000
RTO
7,21,0006,82,000
Insurance
2,98,3052,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,6571,60,220

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its business abroad with the launch of its models in Ghana, Africa.
    TVS Motor expands global footprint to Africa, launches its models in Ghana
    27 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    Ampere Primus
    Greaves Electric launches Ampere Primus e-scooter; unveils two more at Auto Expo
    11 Jan 2023
    The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
    Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
    10 Dec 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
    Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review
    5 Mar 2021
    View all
     