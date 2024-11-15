In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-