BMW M340i vs Land Rover Discovery

M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹69.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl8.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
Driving Range
768 Km804
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds7.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,39,8051,01,12,133
Ex-Showroom Price
69,20,00088,06,000
RTO
7,21,0009,34,600
Insurance
2,98,3053,71,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,6572,17,349
