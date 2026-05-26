In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-