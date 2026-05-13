hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsM340i vs Wrangler [2021-2024]

BMW M340i vs Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M340i Wrangler [2021-2024]
BrandBMWJeep
Price₹ 74.9 Lakhs₹ 62.65 Lakhs
Mileage13.02 kmpl10.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹74.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wrangler [2021-2024]
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

BMW M340i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Steering Wheel
Engine
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0T GME T4 DI TC
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Driving Range
768 km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19255 / 70 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingHeavy-Duty Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleHeavy-Duty Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19255 / 70 R18
Length
4713 mm4882 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm3008 mm
Height
1440 mm1838 mm
Width
1827 mm1894 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres81 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandManual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,88,78571,94,046
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90,00062,65,000
RTO
7,78,0006,55,500
Insurance
3,20,2852,73,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,84,6061,54,628

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition is a special edition of the Wrangler and a top-end variant for now.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally
13 May 2026
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition introduces a more rugged visual identity with Mopar-sourced upgrades and exclusive styling elements
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
The BMW M340i has received a model year update that brings new wheels, two new colour options, and M-specific adaptive suspension
2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at 74.90 lakh
15 Nov 2024
Jeep Wranglers from the 2024 and 2025 model years have been potentially impacted due to a faulty TPMS.
Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The BMW M340i was first introduced in India back in 2021 and received a facelift in 2022.
2024 BMW M340i: 5 key highlights you need to know about this performance sedan
17 Nov 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
28 May 2021
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review
5 Mar 2021
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers