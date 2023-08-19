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BMW M340i vs Jaguar F-Pace

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs F-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M340i F-pace
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 74.9 Lakhs₹ 72.9 Lakhs
Mileage13.02 kmpl12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹74.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M340i Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds8 seconds
Driving Range
768 km1158 km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link axleIntegral Link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19255 / 60 R19
Length
4713 mm4747 mm
Wheelbase
2851 mm2874 mm
Height
1440 mm1664 mm
Width
1827 mm2071 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres60 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicAluminium
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,88,78584,58,685
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90,00072,90,000
RTO
7,78,0009,21,550
Insurance
3,20,2852,46,635
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,84,6061,81,810

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Latest Car & Bike News

Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
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19 Aug 2023
The BMW M340i has received a model year update that brings new wheels, two new colour options, and M-specific adaptive suspension
2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at 74.90 lakh
15 Nov 2024
The M340i xDrive(above) is fitted with accessories.
Updated BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at 69.2 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The BMW M340i was first introduced in India back in 2021 and received a facelift in 2022.
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17 Nov 2024
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