In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and BMW X5 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, BMW X5 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 75.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30d SportX. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. X5 [2019-2023]: 2993 cc engine, 11.2 to 13.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs X5 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|X5 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 75.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|11.2 to 13.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6