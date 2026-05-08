In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-