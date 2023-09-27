Saved Articles

BMW M2 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M2
BMW M2
3.0 Petrol
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2650 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.13 kmpl10.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
453 bhp @ 6250 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
M Twin-Turbocharged I63.0 L Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
578 Km806.25
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43,8641,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00,0001,34,57,000
RTO
10,34,00013,99,700
Insurance
4,09,3645,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,6743,31,169

    Latest News

    The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine
    New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut
    27 Sept 2023
    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
    New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
    15 Nov 2023
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh
    7 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    BMW has unveiled the new 2022 2 Series which is now bigger with a normal BMW grille and has more powerful engines that make it sportier
    2022 BMW 2 Series: First Look
    7 Jul 2021
    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV have been unveiled.
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
    1 Feb 2022
