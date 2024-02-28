Saved Articles

HT Auto
M2 vs GLS [2020-2024]

BMW M2 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M2 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 Gls [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 98 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage10.13 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2925 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66
M2
BMW M2
3.0 Petrol
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2650 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.13 kmpl12.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
453 bhp @ 6250 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
M Twin-Turbocharged I6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
578 Km1125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43,8641,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00,0001,08,90,000
RTO
10,34,00014,15,250
Insurance
4,09,3644,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,6742,74,200
Expert Rating
-

