In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.13 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 98 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Mileage
|10.13 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6