In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4