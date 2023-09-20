Saved Articles

BMW M2 vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M2
BMW M2
3.0 Petrol
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2650 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
10.13 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
453 bhp @ 6250 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
M Twin-Turbocharged I6-
Driving Range
578 Km550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds4.9 Sec
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43,8641,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00,0001,39,00,000
RTO
10,34,0005,45,773
Insurance
4,09,3641,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,6743,13,494

    Latest News

    Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
    Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
    20 Sept 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
    29 Sept 2023
    Mercedes Benz has announced that it will open its EV charging network to electric vehicles from other brands as it plans to consolidate its strategy in India.
    Mercedes-Benz reveals EV strategy for India, to offer its charging outlets to other electric cars too
    18 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
     