In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4