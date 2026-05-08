In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs Ghibli Comparison