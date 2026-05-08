In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6