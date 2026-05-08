M2 [2018-2022] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] C40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 11.11 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 2979 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.