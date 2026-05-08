M2 [2018-2022] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 11.11 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2979 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.