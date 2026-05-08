M2 [2018-2022] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] 718 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1988 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.