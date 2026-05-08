In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs V-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|V-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 71.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4