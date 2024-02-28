In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2019-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW M2 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
M2 [2019-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2019-2022] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
