In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2019-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2019-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. M2 [2019-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. M2 [2019-2022] vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2019-2022] Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 11.11 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 2925 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6