M2 [2018-2022] vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Gle [2020-2023] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.