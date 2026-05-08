M2 [2018-2022] vs GLC Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Glc coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 68 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.