In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4