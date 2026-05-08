M2 [2018-2022] vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Eqc Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 11.11 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2979 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.