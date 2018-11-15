Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|550 Nm @ 2350 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.11
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|405 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
|2 Electric Motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|578
|450
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.2
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Engine
|2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹96,61,830
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹85,00,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹8,56,330
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹3,05,000
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,07,670
|₹2,40,162