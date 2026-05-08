In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Eqc
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs