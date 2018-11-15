HT Auto
M2 [2019-2022]
BMW M2 [2019-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
300 4MATIC
₹74.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6Two asynchronous electric motors
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
578423 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.28 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,61,83077,97,940
Ex-Showroom Price
85,00,00074,50,000
RTO
8,56,33033,000
Insurance
3,05,0003,14,440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,07,6701,67,608
