M2 [2018-2022] vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] E-class-all-terrain Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1950 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.