M2 [2018-2022] vs C-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] C-coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 80.17 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 2996 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.