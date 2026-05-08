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HomeCompare CarsM2 [2018-2022] vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]

BMW M2 [2018-2022] vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 83.4 Lakhs₹ 83.1 Lakhs
Mileage11.11 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2979 cc2996 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
M2 [2018-2022]
BMW M2 [2018-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]
4MATIC
₹83.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.119.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250250
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
578627
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.24.9
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.855.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
NoSpace Saver
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five Link Rear AxleMulti-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Double Joint Spring Strut Front AxleDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
118201
Length
44614731
Wheelbase
26932873
Kerb Weight
1625-
Height
14101620
Width
18541890
Bootspace
390550
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
25
Fuel Tank Capacity
5266
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackSilk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,61,83095,47,406
Ex-Showroom Price
85,00,00083,10,000
RTO
8,56,3308,85,000
Insurance
3,05,0003,51,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,07,6702,05,210

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