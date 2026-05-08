M2 [2018-2022] vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Rx [2017-2023] Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.04 Cr Range - 1076 Mileage 11.11 kmpl 16.55 kmpl Battery Capacity - 1.9 kwh Engine Capacity 2979 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.