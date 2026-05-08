hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsM2 [2018-2022] vs ES

BMW M2 [2018-2022] vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Es
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 83.4 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage11.11 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity2979 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
M2 [2018-2022]
BMW M2 [2018-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm338 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
578580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.25.5s
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
No-
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five Link Rear AxleMulti Link
Front Suspension
Double Joint Spring Strut Front AxleMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19 235/45R2
Ground Clearance
118122 mm
Length
44615145 mm
Wheelbase
26932950 mm
Kerb Weight
1625-
Height
14101575 mm
Width
18541920 mm
Bootspace
390-
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
2-
Fuel Tank Capacity
52-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoPowered
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneYes
Door Pockets
Front-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
28 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Speakers
6+17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)Yes
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,61,8301,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
85,00,00089,99,000
RTO
8,56,3309,53,900
Insurance
3,05,0003,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,07,6702,22,072

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

BMW has trickled down the racing technology to the straight-six engines of its M-badged cars like M2, M3 and M4, which will keep these engines alive and upgraded to meet the new standards.
BMW M2, M3, M4 to get Ignite technology from Formula 1. What it means
8 May 2026
BMW has unveiled limited edition versions of its M2 Coupe and S 1000 RR/M 1000 RR superbikes for South Africa
Limited-run BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition unveiled alongside motorcycles to match
28 Apr 2026
The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric and Lexus ES represent two different approaches to electrified luxury sedan motoring in India.
Mercedes-Benz CLA vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?
26 Jul 2026
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
The M2 CS puts out 530 hp which is 50 hp more than the standard model.
BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore
18 Mar 2026
The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers