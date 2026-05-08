In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4