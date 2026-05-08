hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsM2 [2018-2022] vs Wrangler [2021-2024]

BMW M2 [2018-2022] vs Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] Wrangler [2021-2024]
BrandBMWJeep
Price₹ 83.4 Lakhs₹ 62.65 Lakhs
Mileage11.11 kmpl10.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2979 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
M2 [2018-2022]
BMW M2 [2018-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Wrangler [2021-2024]
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.11-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I62.0T GME T4 DI TC
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
578-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
NoAlloy
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19255 / 70 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five Link Rear AxleHeavy-Duty Suspension with Gas Shocks
Front Suspension
Double Joint Spring Strut Front AxleHeavy-Duty Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
265 / 35 R19255 / 70 R18
Ground Clearance
118214 mm
Length
44614882 mm
Wheelbase
26933008 mm
Kerb Weight
1625-
Height
14101838 mm
Width
18541894 mm
Bootspace
390897 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5281 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way4 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack / Red
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,61,83071,94,046
Ex-Showroom Price
85,00,00062,65,000
RTO
8,56,3306,55,500
Insurance
3,05,0002,73,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,07,6701,54,628

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

BMW has trickled down the racing technology to the straight-six engines of its M-badged cars like M2, M3 and M4, which will keep these engines alive and upgraded to meet the new standards.
BMW M2, M3, M4 to get Ignite technology from Formula 1. What it means
8 May 2026
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition is a special edition of the Wrangler and a top-end variant for now.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally
13 May 2026
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition introduces a more rugged visual identity with Mopar-sourced upgrades and exclusive styling elements
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
Jeep Wranglers from the 2024 and 2025 model years have been potentially impacted due to a faulty TPMS.
Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
BMW has unveiled limited edition versions of its M2 Coupe and S 1000 RR/M 1000 RR superbikes for South Africa
Limited-run BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition unveiled alongside motorcycles to match
28 Apr 2026
The M2 CS puts out 530 hp which is 50 hp more than the standard model.
BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore
18 Mar 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
28 May 2021
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers