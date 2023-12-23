In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2019-2022] and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW M2 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited.
M2 [2019-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage.
Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2019-2022] vs Wrangler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2019-2022]
|Wrangler
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4