In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4