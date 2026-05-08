M2 [2018-2022] vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] I-pace Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 11.11 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 2979 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.