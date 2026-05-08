M2 [2018-2022] vs F-Type Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] F-type Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.