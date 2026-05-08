In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and BMW X6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition and BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 [2018-2022] vs X6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2 [2018-2022]
|X6
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.11 kmpl
|7.89 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2979 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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