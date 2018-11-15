Saved Articles

BMW M2 [2019-2022] vs BMW X4 [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2019-2022] and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M2 [2019-2022]
BMW M2 [2019-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2350 rpm350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.1112.82
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
405 bhp @ 6250 rpm248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S55 Twin-Turbocharged I6B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
578833.3
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.26
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
2979 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,61,83077,46,249
Ex-Showroom Price
85,00,00067,50,000
RTO
8,56,3307,04,000
Insurance
3,05,0002,91,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,07,6701,66,497

