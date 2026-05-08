M2 [2018-2022] vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] X4 [2019-2023] Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 65.1 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 14.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 1998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.