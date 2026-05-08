M2 [2018-2022] vs X3 M40i Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] X3 m40i Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 86.5 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 10.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 2998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and BMW X3 M40i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.