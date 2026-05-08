M2 [2018-2022] vs X3 M Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS M2 [2018-2022] X3 m Brand BMW BMW Price ₹ 83.4 Lakhs ₹ 99.9 Lakhs Mileage 11.11 kmpl 13.17 kmpl Engine Capacity 2979 cc 2993 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 [2018-2022] and BMW X3 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition, BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.