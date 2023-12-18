Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsiX1 vs XC60

BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC60

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.1
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm350 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp250 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63371,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00061,90,000
RTO
29,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,85,1332,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,52,792

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The latest Volvo XC60 is powered by a petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.&nbsp;
    2021 Volvo XC60 drive review: Petrol par excellence now with more features
    18 Dec 2023
    BMW is slated to showcase the new iX2 electric compact crossover coupe at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo on October 25.
    BMW teases the new iX2 electric compact crossover ahead of October 10 debut
    10 Oct 2023
    The XC60 is the best-selling Volvo in India at present.
    Volvo India registers 40% growth in Jan-Sep period; XC60 and XC40 Recharge provide thrust
    20 Oct 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Volvo had recently launched the XC60 petrol hybrid SUV in India with both priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61.90 lakh (ex showroom).
    2021 Volvo XC60 Petrol hybrid: First Drive Review
    17 Dec 2021
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
    BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
    2023 BMW iX1: First look
    1 Jun 2022
    View all
     