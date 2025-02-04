In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-