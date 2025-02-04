In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Toyota Camry, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Camry Comparison