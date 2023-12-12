In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
