In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs 718 Comparison