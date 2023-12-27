Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricOM651 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63381,92,503
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00071,10,000
RTO
29,0008,95,080
Insurance
2,85,1331,86,923
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,76,088

