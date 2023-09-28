In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs 96.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. GLE: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less