In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-