In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Gla
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-